News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Middle School Counselor Placed On Leave Amid Claims Of Improper Messages To Minor A middle school counselor in Baton Rouge has been placed on leave amid viral social media posts accusing him of inappropriately messaging a minor.







A Baton Rouge middle school counselor has been placed on administrative leave after allegations that he sent inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old girl.

A social media post recently accused Quinton Dixon, a counselor at Westdale Middle School, of sending inappropriate messages to a minor, WBRZ reported. In response, East Baton Rouge Schools said they were alerted to the allegations and promptly opened an investigation.

“Today, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System was made aware of these allegations and immediately launched an investigation,” EBR Schools said in a statement. “The employee has been placed on administrative leave while the Office of Human Resources conducts a thorough investigation. The district takes all such matters seriously and will take appropriate action based on the findings in accordance with our policies.”

The investigation announcement follows a Jan. 15 tweet from an anonymous user who shared screenshots from what they claimed was Dixon’s Instagram page, describing him as CEO and head coach of Louisiana A&C, a pressure-washing business owner, a school counselor, and a drummer.

One post on the account also labeled him “Newcomer School Counselor of the Year” at Westdale Middle School. The tweet then included purported private Instagram messages in which Dixon allegedly told a teen he noticed she missed the bus and offered her a ride home, and in another exchange, questioned whether she liked girls based on a photo with a female friend.

Aye twitter , do yo thang get this nigga fired . Tryna link wit my 14 year old cuz



Westdale middle school. pic.twitter.com/2UggjV2M9M — 🧊 (@CheckBallFn) January 15, 2026

“Idk u like girl,” Dixon allegedly wrote.

“That’s my best friend lol,” the girl wrote in response.

In a separate message, Dixon is alleged to have told the girl she was “fire” and said he had wanted to “holla” at her before learning she was a student. The girl then informed him that she was 14 years old.

After the posts circulated online, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed on Jan. 16 that Dixon had been placed on administrative leave.

RELATED CONTENT: Florida Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges For Alleged Abuse Of Girlfriend’s Son