Pennsylvania Principal Put On Paid Leave After Video Goes Viral Of Mental Break In Front Of Kids

A newly-hired principal at a middle school in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been placed on paid leave after videos went viral of the Black woman “acting erratically” in front of students.

Harrison-Morton Middle School’s newest leader, Stephanie Williams, has taken a leave of absence from the school after her alarming behavior shocked the community. According to Lehigh Valley News, police have begun investigating the incident, which reportedly happened at a picnic event on Sept. 20.

While Williams has not been arrested, the Allentown School District’s solicitor could not confirm if any legal action will take place against the academic leader. Police, however, have yet to issue an official report.

Multiple videos circulated showing Williams behaving oddly in front of a group of kids at the event. The clips showed her claiming that the kids think she is “crazy,” which she states is far from the truth.

“Y’all be thinking I’m crazy, but I’m the smartest person in the room,” stated the principal.

Later on, she added, “Baby, you don’t even know what I just discovered.”

Another clip showed the woman seemingly rolling around on the ground while laughing, concerning the young onlookers.

One of the students was overheard in the clips saying, “I think our principal [is] on drugs.”

Since the video gained traction, parents, students, and faculty at Harrison-Morton remain in limbo about the situation. The families were informed that the district’s executive director of instructional leadership will serve as the interim principal of the middle school. However, they have received no word on when Williams expects to return to the position.

“We are confident that he will provide strong leadership and support to students, staff and families in the interim,” the district message states.

Some faculty members joked about how yet another leadership transition might occur at the school. Williams was the third leader hired to the role in the past year. On the other hand, others worry about how the school can manage a fourth switch.

“This level of uncertainty is, of course, very stressful,” shared one staffer at the middle school.

They continued, “The district keeps the teachers in the dark while the community knows everything going on — it’s frustrating.”

The school had not only faced leadership uncertainty, but also building fluctuations. A pipe burst last year caused flooding, leaving children to be taught in classrooms at a temporary site.

While teachers remain cautious about how these ongoing transitions may come with no added grace, they continue to focus on providing students with a safe and stable learning environment.

“We will do everything that we can to keep them feeling continuity,” they said. “We’re going to do what we can to shield them.”

Williams has over 15 years of experience, having formerly served as a teacher and middle school principal in nearby Philadelphia. The Allentown School District brought her on in July, offering her $140,000 for the role. She will remain on paid leave indefinitely.

