Scott Colom (Wikipedia) Politics by Brandon Horton Scott Colom’s Mississippi Senate Win Is Historic The former prosecutor’s challenge to Cindy Hyde-Smith connects a potential breakthrough in Black representation with debates over healthcare, household costs, and whose ballots count







Democrat Scott Colom held a narrow lead in Mississippi’s now-resolved U.S. Senate race, making him the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. The Democrat led by just under 3,000 votes Tuesday evening with 98% counted, according to CBS News. His victory made him the first Democrat Mississippi has elected to the Senate since 1982.

How did Colom become a contender?

A Columbus native, Colom serves as district attorney for Mississippi’s 16th Circuit Court District. The Mississippi Free Press reported that he became Columbus’ first Black prosecutor before he was elected district attorney.

Former President Joe Biden nominated him for a federal judgeship in 2022, but Hyde-Smith blocked consideration in 2023 by withholding her approval under the Senate’s blue-slip tradition, the outlet said.

The Associated Press identified Black voter mobilization, outreach to white voters, and economic concerns as potential openings for Colom. Black residents constitute about 37% of Mississippi’s population, AP reported.

Colom’s campaign platform proposes raising the minimum wage, restoring Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, and reversing Medicaid cuts. The proposals would require legislative action.

What makes Colom’s victory historic?

Mississippi’s Hiram Revels became the first Black U.S. senator in 1870. Blanche K. Bruce followed, serving from 1875 to 1881, according to Senate historical records.

State lawmakers selected both. Colom has become the first Black Mississippian chosen for the Senate through a statewide popular vote.

Why the remaining ballots were important

Outstanding votes included affidavit ballots, which require officials to verify voters’ eligibility, and absentee ballots.

Mississippi Today reported that Tougaloo College freshman Zemaryiah Johnson, 18, navigated phone calls, transportation, and directions to another county while trying to ensure her vote for Colom counted.

“It’s like going back in time,” Johnson told the outlets.

Colom will take office in January 2027.

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