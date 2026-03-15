Arts and Culture by Mary Spiller Renowned Sculptor Thaddeus Mosley, Who Turned Salvaged Wood Into Abstract Art, Dies At 99 The self-taught artist who transformed salvaged wood into towering abstract sculptures gained international recognition late in life.







Thaddeus Mosley, a self-taught American sculptor renowned for transforming salvaged wood into striking abstract forms, has passed away at the age of 99. The Pittsburgh-based artist spent nearly seven decades shaping hardwood into towering sculptures, gaining widespread recognition only in the final years of his life.

His death occurred while at home in Pittsburgh, and it was confirmed by a family statement shared by his son Khari, who works as a city council member.

Mosley’s work process was guided by instinct rather than strict design. In his studio, he would examine pieces of reclaimed wood—often collected from local tree trimmers or municipal crews—and allow the material itself to guide the direction of each sculpture. “The log and I decide together what it will become,” Mosley once explained.

Using only traditional hand tools, such as chisels, mallets, and gouges, Mosley carved pieces of cherry, walnut, and sycamore into sweeping, abstract shapes. The finished works frequently combined multiple wooden sections and stretched as high as 10 feet, appearing delicately balanced despite their size. Mosley described his sculptures as improvisational, comparing the creative process to the spontaneity of jazz music.

Thaddeus Mosley, a self-taught American sculptor celebrated for transforming salvaged wood into striking abstract forms, has died at the age of 99. The Pittsburgh-based artist spent nearly seven decades shaping hardwood into towering sculptures, gaining widespread recognition only in the final years of his life.

His death occurred while at home in Pittsburgh, and it was confirmed by a family statement shared by his son Khari, who works as a city council member.

Mosley’s work process was guided by instinct rather than strict design. In his studio, he would examine pieces of reclaimed wood—often collected from local tree trimmers or municipal crews—and allow the material itself to guide the direction of each sculpture. “The log and I decide together what it will become,” Mosley once explained.

Using only traditional hand tools such as chisels, mallets and gouges, Mosley carved pieces of cherry, walnut and sycamore into sweeping, abstract shapes. The finished works frequently combined multiple wooden sections and stretched as high as 10 feet, appearing delicately balanced despite their size. Mosley described his sculptures as improvisational, comparing the creative process to the spontaneity of jazz music.

“They should look and feel like they’re floating,” he said previously, adding that “the emphasis is up instead of down.”

Although Mosley was active in the art scene around Pittsburgh for decades—exhibiting at the Carnegie Museum of Art and completing public commissions—major international recognition came late in his career. In 2018, when he was 92, his work appeared in the Carnegie International exhibition, drawing broader attention from galleries, collectors, and museums.

Mosley likened the experience to a long-awaited breakthrough. “It’s like, I guess, the little league baseball player finally becoming a major leaguer,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

Soon after, he began working with the Karma Gallery, which represents artists in New York and Los Angeles. His sculptures were later featured in exhibitions at institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Seattle Art Museum, while a traveling solo exhibition introduced his work to audiences across the United States.

Despite the newfound acclaim, Mosley often emphasized that his artistic approach had not changed. “I don’t feel that the work has improved,” he said in a later interview, “but the situation has tremendously.”

Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, in 1926, Mosley grew up in a working-class family connected to coal mining. His father worked as a labor organizer, and Mosley later described the racial barriers he encountered during his early education and career. Reflecting on those experiences, he said, “The world was a lot narrower for us because of our skin color.”

To support his family while continuing his artistic work, Mosley spent many years employed as a postal worker, often carving during the day after working overnight shifts.

Curators and critics say his career offers a powerful example of persistence in the arts.

Jessica Bell Brown, who organized one of Mosley’s major exhibitions, told outlets that his life demonstrated the importance of dedication.

“Mr. Mosley holds up an example that’s so critical for artists of all generations — to keep going,” she said.

Even in his later years, Mosley remained focused on creating new work. When asked what he was currently making, he offered a simple answer that reflected a lifetime devoted to art: “I’m working on the same thing, just trying to make it look a little different.”

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