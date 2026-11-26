Twenty years after undercover officers fatally shot 23-year-old Sean Bell on what was supposed to be his wedding day, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. is honoring Bell’s life and recommitting to justice reform to spare other families from police violence and gun violence.

Bell was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2006, after five plainclothes New York City Police officers fired 50 rounds into his vehicle outside a Jamaica, Queens nightclub following his bachelor party, wounding two companions—Joseph Guzman and Trent Benefield—while recovering no weapon from the car, Stanford University archives documents.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Sean Bell shooting, Richards recalled living in the same neighborhood as Bell and his fiancée, Nicole Paultre Bell, arriving at the grieving family’s home as one of the first visitors. The Queens Borough President described a heartbroken household and a Jamaica, Queens community demanding answers.

“I was probably early twenties, just starting out in the business” Richards said in his public address. “Trying to make sense of all of this, but we know you couldn’t, you couldn’t make sense of this,”

In his tribute, Richards reflected on how the tragedy in compelled New York City to confront its policing practices and propelled a broader national movement for police accountability. He credited the Bell family and community advocates who stood beside them with driving policy shifts and scrutiny over public safety spending.

“It was tragic and what happened in Jamaica, Queens forced our city to confront how it polices our communities,” Richards said. “Their advocacy pushed us to change policies, debate legislation and ask hard questions about what we fund in the name of public safety.”

The 2006 shooting sparked widespread protests across New York City and led to criminal charges against three of the five officers who opened fire, according to trial reporting by The New York Times and The Guardian. Following a 2008 bench trial in Queens Supreme Court, Justice Arthur J. Cooperman acquitted the three indicted detectives on all counts. The city later reached a $7.15 million civil settlement with Bell’s family and the two surviving companions, and in 2012 the NYPD terminated or forced the resignations of four involved officers and a commanding supervisor.

For Richards and residents across Jamaica, Queens, the 20th anniversary of the Sean Bell shooting serves as a solemn pledge to protect families from both police violence and gun violence. Rather than treating the milestone merely as history, Richards framed remembrance as an active responsibility owed to the Bell family and every household scarred by fatal shootings.

“So tonight we honor Sean’s life and recommit ourselves to the work of justice,” Richards said in his closing remarks. “We owe it to the entire Bell family and we owe it to every family that has lost someone to police violence or gun violence. 20 years later, may we honor Sean by doing everything in our power to spare another family this pain.”

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