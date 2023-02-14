Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reveals New Company Name, Combs Global

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs started as a Bad Boy, then changed his company to Combs Enterprises. Now he has gone Combs Global.

The hip-hop billionaire has announced that the conglomerate of companies in his control will now be under the umbrella titled Combs Global.

“Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world,” Combs said in a written statement. “I’ve enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists, and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries.”

Diddy is also celebrating 30 years of business success, forget about what he’s done in the recording both as well as the stage and screen.

The expected expansion of his businesses has grown after the initial success of his seminal label, Bad Boy Records. Now he has evolved to make a mark in various industries including music, entertainment, fashion, spirits, and media/television.

Combs Global started in 2013 with Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Spirits (Cîroc Vodka, DeLeón Tequila), AQUAhydrate, REVOLT MEDIA, Sean John, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, and The Sean Combs Foundation. Now, he has added other entities and ventures such as Empower Global formally Shop Circulate, Our Fair Share, Love Records, and his recent entry into the cannabis industry.

This year will mark several milestones for the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop businessman. It is the 30th anniversary of Bad Boy Entertainment, the 15th anniversary of Combs’ partnership with Diageo, as well as the 10th anniversary of REVOLT.

The unveiling of the new company name was evident, yet not as revealing when the latest Uber commercial was recently released. The commercial spot reaffirms Diddy’s penchant for creating and making hits—kind of.