Sean Garrett To Discuss How AI Will Impact Global Artists At 2025 TRACE Awards & Summit In Zanzibar







Singer-songwriter and producer Sean Garrett is bringing his musical influence to Zanzibar, Africa, to participate in two impactful panel discussions at the 2025 TRACE Awards & Summit.

A press release states that the premier global event celebrating African and Afro-inspired music will take place from Feb. 24 to 25 and feature two high-profile panels with acclaimed songwriter, producer, and artist Sean Garrett. Discussions will explore how African musicians can navigate the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and strategies for more African artists to achieve global stardom.

The event will showcase global artists from over 30 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, South America, and Europe, competing in 24 categories. Garrett’s participation underscores his strong commitment to the international music scene and his dedication to empowering the next generation of artists.

For the AI-focused panel titled “The AI Takeover: Will African Producers & Artists Become Irrelevant or Unstoppable?”, Garret will join Vivek Ganesh (Business Development, ByteDance-TikTok), Seven Mosha (Artist Development Manager, Sony Music EA), and Raj Kulasingam (Senior Counsel, Dentons) to discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming the music industry and its influence on African talent.

In the second panel, Garrett will join industry leaders, including Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz, Kudjo Sogadzi (President, Mediaco Holding Inc.), Sean Okeye (Brand & Talent Manager, Rema), and Adam Tiran (COO, Africon) for a discussion on strategies to elevate African artists to global recognition.

Each panel and activity aligns with the TRACE Awards & Summit’s mission to celebrate African and Afro-inspired music and culture, uniting artists, industry leaders, and innovators to explore the evolution of music and its global influence.

Garrett brings over two decades of global chart-topping success to the event. Known as Sean Garrett “The Pen,” he first rose to prominence with his production on Usher’s 2004 smash hit Yeah! This was followed by a string of hits, including Goodies by Ciara, Check On It by Beyoncé, Run It by Chris Brown, London Bridge by Fergie, and his production and feature on Mario’s No. 1 hit, Break Up, among many others.

Throughout his career, Garrett has been a driving force in contemporary R&B, consistently pushing the genre forward. His recent work as executive producer on Summer Walker’s Still Over It—which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—further cements his reputation as a modern R&B maestro.

