by Shanique Yates Tyla Uses First-Ever VMA Win To Educate Others That 'African Music Is More Than Afrobeats' "I come from South Africa, I represent Ampiano. I represent my country," said Tyla.







Tyla used her first Video Music Awards win to educate the world on African music.

The Johannesburg native gained global recognition through her breakout hit, ‘Water,’ which has seen her rise as the culture’s latest superstar. On Sept. 11, at the 2024 Video Music Awards, hosted by hot girl captain Megan thee Stallion, Tyla won an award in the “Best Afrobeats.” Forbes reports.

Despite being a big moment for Tyla, there was one issue with her being nominated for an award in the “Best Afrobeats” category in the first place—she is an Ampiano artist. The genre, which is distinctly different from Afrobeats, is rooted in the “Truth or Dare” singer’s home of South Africa and known for its “smooth, vibrant beats” as well as “unique dances” that include bouncing, macquoma, and shuffling.

“The global impact that ‘Water’ has had on the world proves that African music can be pop music too. This is so special but bittersweet because I know there is a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats,” said Tyla during her acceptance speech. “Even though Afrobeats has run things and opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It is more than just Afrobeats.”

“I come from South Africa,” she continued. “I represent Ampiano. I represent my country.”

Along with Tyla, fellow Ampiano artists like Uncle Waffles, DJ Maphorias, Lady Du, Tyler ICU, Vigro Deep, and Kabza De Small are responsible for helping to develop and popularize the genre and taking it worldwide.

Actual Afrobeats artists running for “Best Afrobeats” during the 2024 Video Music Awards included Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, and Ayra Starr. Along with Tyla, Usher is another artist who was up for the award but would not identify as an Afrobeats artist despite experimenting with the genre. His track “Ruin,” which landed him a nomination in the category, is featured on his February 2024 album, “Coming Home.” He worked alongside famous Afrobeats producer Pheelz to create the track. However, Usher’s 30+ year career features a catalog that reflects the R&B and Pop genres.

