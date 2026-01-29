Ex-Deputy Sean Grayson Gets 20-Year Maximum Sentence For Sonya Massey’s Murder

The former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed Sonya Massey in her home was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, the maximum penalty allowed under a second-degree murder conviction.

Sean Grayson, 31, appeared handcuffed in a Seventh Judicial Circuit courtroom as Judge Ryan Cadagin handed down the sentence. Under Illinois law, Grayson is required to serve 50% of the term, resulting in a 10-year prison sentence once credit for time already served is applied. Following his release, he will undergo two years of mandatory supervised release.

The sentencing marks the conclusion of a case that ignited national outrage and localized protests in the Cabbage Patch neighborhood, where Massey, a 36-year-old Black mother of two, was killed in July 2024.

The hearing was defined by emotional testimony from Massey’s family. Her mother, Donna Massey, faced Grayson directly, echoing her daughter’s final moments by telling the court, “Sean Grayson, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” She later expressed gratitude that the judge applied the maximum possible sentence.

Massey’s son, Malachi Hill-Massey, told the court his “soul is ripped” by the loss. At the same time, his sister, Jeanette “Summer” Massey, described the death as a traumatic experience that has fundamentally altered her life.

Grayson, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer that has spread to his liver and lungs, spoke briefly before the sentence was read. He asked the family for forgiveness and better the ask now- because it appears the disgraced former cop won’t have 20 years, stating there were “no words I can say to take back the anger and hurt I caused.”

Grayson was initially charged with first-degree murder by Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser, a conviction that would have carried a minimum of 45 years. However, jurors were provided with a second-degree murder instruction and returned that lesser verdict on Oct. 29 after 12 hours of deliberation.

Despite the lower conviction, Massey’s father, James Wilburn, noted that Grayson remained unrepentant until his courtroom apology. Wilburn added that while he is satisfied with the state’s sentence, he is calling for federal authorities to charge Grayson with civil rights violations.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent the Massey family, called the sentence a step toward accountability.

“Accountability has begun, and we now hope the court will impose a meaningful sentence that reflects the severity of these crimes and the life that was lost,” the attorneys said in a joint statement. “We will continue to fight for Sonya’s family and for reforms that protect everyone from unlawful use of force.”

Outside the courthouse, protesters who braved sub-freezing temperatures erupted in cheers as the news of the 20-year sentence reached the street.

Grayson has remained in custody since his arrest. Prior to the sentencing, Judge Cadagin denied a defense motion for a new trial.

RELATED CONTENT: Op-Ed: Coded In Red, White, And Blue; The Dept. Of Labor Posts A Confederate-Like Flag On ‘X’ And The Nation Stayed Silent