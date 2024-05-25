Sean Kingston Arrested In California After Florida Home Raided By SWAT Team

Recording artist Sean Kingston was arrested on May 23 on fraud charges after his South Florida residence was raided earlier in the day by a SWAT team of police officers.

According to The Associated Press, the “Beautiful Girls” singer was taken in without incident on fraud charges in California. This took place after his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, was arrested during the raid that took place at the mansion he is renting located in Southwest Ranches. Officers were seen taking items away in a van. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office stated that the artist was arrested on a Florida warrant.

Kinston, who was born Kisean Anderson, posted a message on his Instagram account assuring fans that he and his mother was good and his attorneys were “handling” the situation before the message was deleted.

“People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! … My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

NBC Miami reports that Turner was arrested on numerous fraud and theft charges and was being held in a Broward County on a $160,000 bond.

The raid was done due to a lawsuit that was filed against Kingston accusing him of not paying for some items including a 232-inch TV, according to attorney Dennis Card, whose client is the one suing Kingston.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” Card said. “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

Kingston hasn’t released a charted record in over five years. Card alleges that he is a scammer who has judgments against him totaling more than a million dollars.

“He’s 100 percent a scammer, he’s on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he’s got judgements against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them,” Card said. “This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean.”

Robert Rosenblatt, who is representing Kingston and Turner stated in an email to The Associated Press, “we are aware of some of the allegations” against the pair. “We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother.”

RELATED CONTENT: Sean Kingston Accused Of Assaulting And Pulling Pistol On Music Video Director Over Dead Cellphone