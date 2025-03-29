News by Mary Spiller Sean Kingston And Mother Found Guilty In Fraud Case Kingston has been released to his home under electric monitoring while his mother was remanded to federal prison until the sentencing hearing.







“Beautiful Girls” rapper Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been found guilty on all charges in their ongoing federal wire fraud trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 28.

Kingston and Turner were formerly accused of defrauding a handful of different businesses, including a jewelry business, a luxury bed company, a used luxury and exotic car dealership, and a luxury microLED TV company.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and Turner were found guilty after three and a half hours of deliberations by the jury.

Following the verdict, Turner was remanded to federal custody, and 34-year-old Kingston was sentenced to house arrest under electronic monitoring as long as he posts a bond with a home valued at $500,000 and at least $200,000 in cash, according to the court records.

Turner and Kingston are scheduled to appear in a sentencing hearing on July 11.

Kingston was arrested in May of 2024 following a SWAT team raid on his Southwest Ranches California home, and both he and his 61-year-old mother were indicted in July of the same year.

According to the arrest records, Kingston was accused of leveraging his social media influence to convince businesses to deliver luxury goods before the completion of any payments. Turner entered the scheme by confirming delivery dates and other details of the fraudulent transactions, knowing there was no intent to truly pay for the services.

As NBC News reported, The pair would then make fraudulent wire transfers as payments and keep the items.

Turner and Kingston continued running the fraud scheme for several years.

The pair pleaded not guilty to all counts.

While Kingston didn’t testify on his own behalf Turner’s defense attorney, Humberto Dominguez, said during the trial’s closing arguments that Turner was trying to protect her son. She claimed that the mother was suspicious about the businesses they allegedly scammed.

The judge presiding over the case decided That Turner’s testimony was hardly more than obstruction — which caused him to remand her into federal custody until sentencing and give Kingston bond.

The judge stated, “Her testimony makes it impossible to believe she wouldn’t do anything for her son.”

