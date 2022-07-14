Season 19 Winner Alfonso Ribeiro To Co-Host ‘Dancing With The Stars’ With Tyra Banks

With Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars debuting this fall, season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro returns to the star-studded ballroom, but this time as Tyra Banks‘ co-host.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, whose iconic dance moves earned him the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with pro dancer Witney Carson, says he’s “super excited” to join Banks and the crew, according to People.

“For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me,” Ribeiro told the publication.

“I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together and talk outside of that show.”

In his new role, Ribeiro is looking forward to bringing “back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere” that the show had always felt for him. The seriousness that comes with the competition may be necessary, according to him, but the atmosphere also “needs to be light and fun and cheery.”

For the America’s Funniest Home Videos host, reuniting with model and entrepreneur Banks is just another fun-loving venture to add to their long-standing friendship. Banks agrees.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him. Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart,” said Banks, who crossed paths with Ribeiro in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, per Good Morning America. “Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

As the DWTS season nears, Ribeiro is up for the challenge to entertain audiences every week.

“We just need to entertain people week-to-week, and get people to really fall in love with these dancers, and the professionals, and the celebrity, the contestants,” he said, per People.

“Hopefully my opportunity will be to give them their chance to shine, to let America see who they are, what they’re great at, their personality. Hopefully the dances match that.”

Ribeiro may just bring out the Carlton dance once again.