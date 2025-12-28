News by Jameelah Mullen Oh Rats! Seattle Officials Issue Warning Of Rodents Coming Up In Toilets Amid Heavy Rain New fear unlocked.







After weeks of heavy rain, King County officials are warning Seattle-area residents of a possible nightmare scenario: rats could emerge from their toilets.

In a Facebook post, the Seattle and King County public health department urged residents to “stay calm” and then follow a series of steps, which include flushing the rat down the toilet. The Facebook post, which features comic-book-like illustrations, advises residents to crack open the lid and squeeze dishwashing liquid into the commode to help the rodent slide down into the pipes.

“A large rat may not flush down. In that case, keep the lid closed and call a pest control company,” the Facebook post says.

The city has seen the worst flooding in recent history this month. The flooding caused by heavy rain and overflowing rivers has damaged several highways and levees, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared a public health emergency in Washington state earlier this week.

Rodents are strong swimmers and can squeeze into small spaces like pipes, which is more common in homes and cities with older sewer systems, according to the pest control company Sewer Assassin. Heavy rain isn’t the only reason rats enter toilets; it can also happen when broken pipes allow passage, or when food scents reach drains, attracting the rodents.

Timothy Wong, the technical director of M&M Pest Control in Queens, New York, told The New York Times that the company sees about 20 incidents of rats in toilets each year, typically in dwellings located in the basement or on the first or second floors.

King County officials warn that rodents (rats and mice) are common pests in the Seattle area. Not only do they carry diseases that can cause sickness to humans, but they can also chew on electrical wires, which increases fire risks.

If you find a rat in your toilet, officials urge you to report it to the country’s Public Health department online or call Seattle & King County at 206-263-9566.

