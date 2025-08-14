Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Asks Trump For Pardon Before 6-Month Prison Sentence 'I know Donald Trump’s got some big things going on, but Donald Trump, I need you to come holla,’ give your boy a pardon so I could stay home with my baby,” Telfair told TMZ.







Sebastian Telfair, one of 18 former NBA players charged and convicted in an insurance scheme, asked President Donald Trump for a pardon before he headed to prison.

According to TMZ, Telfair was slated to go to prison on Aug. 12.

He was first sentenced to time served plus supervised release for three years, but, according to Sportico, the former point guard did not adhere to the terms of the agreement and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Telfair, who was a high school basketball phenom, also did not report to the U.S. Probation Office. Since he neglected to hold up his end of the deal, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni instructed him to report to prison on Aug. 12 to serve his sentence.

TMZ cameras caught up with Telfair, who made his plea to the commander in chief. Telfair did express that he was at fault, but felt like it was “definitely some bull**it.”

“I know Donald Trump’s got some big things going on, but Donald Trump, I need you to come holla,’ give your boy a pardon so I could stay home with my baby,” Telfair said.

After being questioned about what happened, Telfair said it was “just paperwork.”

“I’m definitely mad I put myself in this situation,” he said. “But we definitely have got some wins coming. So, my fans, just hold tight.”

As he prepared to go in for not fulfilling his promise to the court system, he pleaded with the president.

“Trump, go check in on my story, and you’re definitely going to want to pardon me. You’ll hold me accountable and want me to continue to go do good. But I did too good to being sending anybody to jail.

#SebastianTelfair tells TMZ Sports he wants #DonaldTrump to help him avoid a lengthy stay behind bars this year. pic.twitter.com/a2tFgCoYe5 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 11, 2025

