Entrepreneurship by Nancy E Williams Second Annual African American Franchise Symposium Set For August In Metro-Dallas Area Before the symposium and trade show, The Franchise Game will also hold a VIP Reception on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at On the Marquee in Frisco, TX.









The Franchise Game, the US’s first and only African American Franchise Symposium and Trade Show, is set for Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Plano, Texas.

The event, spearheaded by The Franchise Player Tarji Carter, marketing expert Dessie Brown, Jr., and brand consultant Daylon Goff, will take place at Yum! Restaurants International corporate campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. The symposium aims to bring together experts and industry leaders to discuss the secrets to success, challenges, and opportunities in franchising.

This year’s event theme is Own Your Future: Franchising as a Path to True Independence.

BLACK ENTERPRISE covered the inaugural symposium in 2023. This year, Tarji Carter, the organizer of the event and founder of The Franchise Player, is anticipating an even better event than last year. For 2024, The Franchise Game is stepping things up by bringing in experts to dive deep into franchise law, operational efficiencies, and the ins and outs of buying an existing restaurant. In addition, tackling how the latest changes in DEI laws affect corporate roles for underrepresented groups and why franchise ownership is a decisive step toward economic empowerment for our community.

“As we go into our second year of organizing this expo, we are still looking to attract multi-unit franchisees, owner/operators, potential investors, athletes, entertainers, and industry influencers,” says Carter, who has worked with some of the world’s most delicious brands, including Cinnabon, Carvel, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin, Wingstop, Edible Arrangements, Fuddruckers, and Bojangles’. “We are looking to increase franchise ownership and wealth across the African American community by providing education, resources, and opportunities to aspiring franchisees and small business owners.”

The day will kick off with a welcome from James Fripp (Chief Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer, Yum! Brands). It will lead into discussions with industry heavyweights including Rachel Proctor (Mayor of DeSoto, TX and Multi-Unit Franchisee, Salata Salads), Andre Walters (Retired NFL Player, Multi-Unit Franchisee, Duck Donuts), Aicha Bascaro (Founder/CEO, American Franchise Academy), Tanya Nebo (Owner of Nebo Law Firm), Dominique Maddox (Founder of EATS Brokers), Shawn Caric (VP of Franchise Development, Smoothie King), Pam Gore (Director of Development Marketing, Dine Brands), Maureen DeStefano (VP of Franchise Development, Potbelly Sandwiches) and Carter herself, on behalf of The Franchise Player.

Roland Parrish (CEO of Parrish Restaurants, Ltd, which owns and operates 24 McDonald’s restaurants in Dallas and the surrounding areas) will be the Guest of Honor for this year’s Fireside Chat.

With the trade show happening during Black Business Month, The Franchise Game will also include sessions from franchisees, lawyers, business development officers, and operation managers. A Day in the Life of a Franchisee (where attendees will learn from some of the industry’s best multi-unit franchisees), Talk to My Attorney! (where attendees will learn about the legal rights and responsibilities from franchise attorneys), Recipe for Success – Identifying The Ideal Franchisee (where top representatives from leading franchise brands will share insight on what makes an ideal franchise candidate), From One to Many: Mastering Multi-unit Ownership (where franchise veterans will provide detailed insight into the transition from the brand’s franchisee training to the essential skills you must acquire independently to achieve exponential growth), Taste of Ownership: Acquiring a Restaurant Franchise (an in-depth session on evaluating potential purchases), and Franchise Freedom: Seizing Opportunities Amidst DEI Challenges (exploring the urgent need for marginalized groups to enter franchising now amidst increasing threats to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) laws).

“This event is for all individuals who want to know more about franchising,” Carter adds. “Whether it be a novice, who just wants to get their foot in the door, or a current franchisee looking to expand into multi-unit franchising or diversifying their portfolio.”

Sponsors include Inspire Brands, American Franchise Academy, NeboLaw, GoTo Foods, and Ben & Jerry’s.

Before the symposium and trade show, The Franchise Game will also hold a VIP Reception on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at On the Marquee in Frisco, Texas.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.thefranchiseplayer.com/tfg.