by Stacy Jackson Secret Service Agent For VP Harris Removed After Fight With Other Agents The Secret Service characterized the agent's behavior as a medical matter, and was removed from duty for medical treatment.









A physical confrontation allegedly broke out on Monday morning between a U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’s protective detail and other detail agents.

Prior to Harris’ scheduled arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in the Washington D.C. region, the physical altercation unfolded after the agent reportedly became confrontational towards colleagues and, according to The Washington Examiner, the special agent in charge (SAIC) and a shift supervisor attempted to defuse the situation.

“At approximately 9 a.m. April 22, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the Vice President’s departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing,” Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, said in an official statement. The agent, who reportedly experienced what the Secret Service has characterized as a medical episode, was eventually subdued, handcuffed, and removed from duty to undergo medical evaluation.

“The Vice President was at the Naval Observatory when this incident occurred, and there was no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews,” Guglielmi added. Harris was slated to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base following the incident’s conclusion.

“The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously,” Guglielmi noted. “As this was a medical matter, we will not disclose any further details.” Real Clear Politics stated that the agent was identified as Michelle Herczeg. A source told the outlet that the behavior started when she allegedly took another agent’s phone.

After the agent recovered his device, her actions escalated to mumbling, hiding behind curtains, and throwing things. The agents on the scene believe she suffered from a mental lapse. As the SAIC approached, the agent, who reportedly still had her gun in her holster, became physical. She allegedly chest-bumped, shoved, tackled, and punched her superior.

Back in 2016, during her employment with the Dallas Police Department, she filed a $1 million gender discrimination lawsuit against the city, alleging she was assaulted by a male officer and “targeted for being a female officer and treated less favorably.”

Renowned as the premier global protective service, the Secret Service holds the Vice Presidential Protective Division as the second most esteemed assignment of the federal law enforcement agency. According to the agency, it seamlessly integrates rigorous training regimens, adept financial management, continuous workforce development initiatives, and robust strategic planning processes. These vital elements are typically spearheaded by a cadre of administrative, professional, and technical personnel — career experts spanning diverse disciplines such as accounting, analysis, law, engineering, information technology, project management, statistics, and many more specialties.

