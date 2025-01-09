New Year, New You?: Here’s The Secret To Sticking With Your Intentions All Year Long

Dear Fairygodmentor,



I start the new year off with a ‘New Attitude’ like the Patti LaBelle song, but without fail, I fall off the New Year’s Resolution wagon. How can I make a new start and stick with it?



Signed,

I’m on the Struggle Bus

Dear Struggle Bus,

I hear you! New Year’s resolutions often seem like a setup for failure. Did you know research shows 23% of people quit their resolutions by the end of the first week, and 43% quit by the end of January? On the bright side, 46% stick to them for six months, but only 8% make it all year.



Here’s the good news: with a few mindset shifts, you can defy the odds and stay on track. Let’s dive in!

1. Words Matter

Resolutions can carry a heavy, negative connotation. Let’s reframe them as intentions. According to Oxford, an intention is “a thing intended; an aim or plan.” Simply put, it’s a goal or target—a more positive and purposeful perspective.

2. Reflect on the Why

Reflection is the most overlooked yet critical step in planning. Pause to consider where you are, where you want to go, and why.



Ask yourself:

– What does success look like?

– What accomplishments am I proud of so far?

– What are my opportunities to grow?

– What fears are holding me back?

– What gets me out of bed in the morning?



These questions aren’t just for reflection—they guide you in setting meaningful intentions. They shift you off the hamster wheel of daily life and onto a path of progress.

3. Make It SMART

To turn intentions into achievements, they need structure. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-bound.



For instance, instead of saying, “I will lose 40 pounds,” break it down:

– “I will lose 3 to 8 pounds this month by working out 3 to 5 days a week, drinking 64 ounces of water daily, and making healthier food choices.”



Still too big? Start smaller:

– “I will move for 30 minutes a day and drink 64 ounces of water this week.”

Still too big? Try:

– “I will move for at least 10 minutes a day and drink at least eight ounces of water with each meal.”



Small steps prevent goal paralysis and build momentum.

4. Remember to Daydream

Visualization is a powerful tool. Imagine what success feels, looks, sounds, and even tastes like. Write down these details or record a video journal to refer back to when you need a boost.

5. Use the Buddy System

Accountability is key. Find a buddy who will keep you honest and motivated. For example, if your intention is to be kinder to yourself, have your buddy ask daily, “Were you kind to yourself today?”



You can even rate your self-kindness as a percentage to keep it measurable. Schedule regular check-ins, set calendar reminders, and help each other stay on track.

Struggle Bus, sticking to your intentions doesn’t have to feel impossible. By shifting your mindset, reflecting on your why, structuring your goals, visualizing success, and leaning on accountability, you can become one of the 8% who see their intentions through to the end.



Happy New Year! You’ve got this!



Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About the Author:

Joyel Crawford is an award-w I’minning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies. She is the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question about handling a micromanager, navigating work with natural hair, or negotiating a job offer? Submit your questions to Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!