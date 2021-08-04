Secure VC Funding For Your Business And Become A Better Entrepreneur With This Bundle

There are many ways to raise money for your business. Some people opt to bootstrap it all the way, some launch a crowdfunding campaign and pool money from strangers, while some seek help from financial institutions and secure a loan. But in the world of startups, the most popular form of financing is investment from venture capitalists (VC). This is because aside from receiving financial backing, support from a VC can also mean having a source of guidance for your business.

However, raising capital via VCs is tough. You have to have solid proof that you can deliver a scalable product or service. The 2021 Entrepreneur Venture Capitalist Startup Bundle contains 16 hours of expert-led content that can help you on this front. Aside from acquiring tips to attract and engage with investors, you’ll discover what entrepreneurial pitfalls you should look out for and how to dodge them all together so you can avoid early-stage failure.

Of course, once you secure funding, you’ll need to step up and be the best entrepreneur you can be. The bundle also discusses how to overcome impostor syndrome, build your personal brand, double your abilities to convince and persuade, and the best ways to develop relationships and gain credibility.

In terms of growing your revenue, investment banker and entrepreneur John Colley will fill you in on all the VC terms you need to know, the investment process and deal terms, and the proper way of splitting revenue with your partners.

This e-learning collection touches on everything you need to know about acquiring wealth with your business. The 2021 Entrepreneur Venture Capitalist Startup Bundle is on sale for $39.99, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $16 with the code ANNUAL60. That comes out to only $2 per course.

