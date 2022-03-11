Grammy-Award Winner Bridget Kelly and Media Personality Mandii B Ink Seven-Figure, Multi-Year Podcast Deal

“See, the Thing Is” podcast, hosted by Grammy-Award Winning singer/songwriter Bridget Kelly and viral media personality Mandii B has inked a seven-figure deal with Gumball.

Brokered by UTA, Gumball announced the multi-year podcast deal to its ad network and marketplace, according to a release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

After being introduced by Joe Budden as the first podcast on his independently-owned network, the ladies of “See, the Thing Is” are continuing the trend of creator-owned IP founded on quality, consistency, and momentum.

On “See,The Thing Is” the duo navigates their 30s and shares grown, honest and slightly toxic takes on the latest in culture, music and more. Every week the ladies are joined on the couch by their “Friends with Benefits;” industry and celebrity guest co-hosts, who dive into current event topics and personal evergreens. Starting this month, “See, the Thing Is” is publishing two episodes per week, which kicks off a new multi-year, seven-figure sales partnership with Gumball.

Bridget Kelly is a multi-faceted performer who got her start as the first artist signed to JayZ’s RocNation. Throughout her career she’s balanced both music and television. Now having pivoted to podcasting, Bridget provides unique insight and experience from her extensive entertainment background.

Mandii B is a vivacious media personality that has launched/produced two other podcasts under her belt including, Whoreible Decisions and Period, Sis. She takes a candid, confident and humorous approach to every conversation and advocates for female empowerment, body positivity and sexual liberation. Mandii has also developed a subscription box (Official Box Owner) with feminine hygiene/sexual health products.

With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Gumball is the marketplace for advertisers to buy host-read ads directly from podcasters. The platform enables advertisers to easily book impactful advertising campaigns through a modern and transparent buying process. It was created by the team at Headgum, an acclaimed podcast comedy-centric podcast network established in 2015.

“There is simply nothing better than sharing my thoughts, opinions and experiences with the world and being able to monetize by simply being me. To have created a business about my own self-exploration is something I could have only dreamt of. I am blessed to share this journey with Bridget and Gumball,” said Mandii B.

“My voice has always been amplified through my music, and now I’m excited I get to share my perspectives and my sarcasm on a platform I own! Driven by our passion to connect with people, Mandii and I look forward to our future together in this space,” shared Bridget Kelly.

“See, the Thing Is” is available twice weekly wherever you listen to podcasts and simulcasted on YouTube.