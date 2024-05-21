Education by Stacy Jackson SEEK Foundation Dedicates $4M Fund To Build SMART Tech Health Hub In Opa-Locka S.E.E.K. Foundation's SMART Tech Health Hub will provide families in Opa-Locka with a multifaceted space with access to STEM education.









A groundbreaking initiative from Miami’s S.E.E.K. Foundation, Inc. is set to transform the landscape of Opa-Locka, Florida, providing families in the community with unprecedented access to STEM education, workforce re-entry pathways, broadband connectivity, and essential health services.

The SMART Tech Health Hub is a first-of-its-kind project in the city, bolstered by a $4 million funding commitment from the state of Florida, according to a press release. Slated for full operation by December 2026, the SMART Tech Health Hub will fulfill a multifaceted purpose to empower individuals with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in today’s technology-driven world. The hub seeks to fill a void in the community, which currently lacks a high school or technical facility.

“The partnership with the Miami Foundation’s Digital Equity Collective program has been pivotal in advancing this initiative,” said Anike Sakariyawo, Founder of S.E.E.K. Foundation, Inc. “We are looking to provide Opa-Locka community members of all ages access to educational resources and pathways to STEM careers.”

The multilevel building will provide dedicated spaces for S.E.E.K. Foundation’s educational programs in STEM on its first and second floors. Plans include a pipeline program tailored to specific industries like agriculture, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, coding, robotics, and UI/UX design. The third floor will cater to the community’s basic health needs, offering services such as annual vaccinations, back-to-school boosters, and telehealth. The goal is to partner with local public health entities, county health departments, and federally qualified health centers.

The foundation’s commitment to nurturing STEM interest is evident through initiatives like the 1st Annual Youth STEM Summit held this summer. The event catered to 500 young students and elaborated on STEM education through hands-on activities, interactive workshops, and informative presentations.

Exciting news! 🚀🌟 The highly anticipated STEAMtastic Summer camp is just around the corner! ☀️🤖 Our goal is to provide every child with top-notch, engaging STEM education! 🌈🔬 Let's spark curiosity and creativity together this summer! 🌞 #STEAM #STEMEducation #SummerCamp2024 pic.twitter.com/jdPF5H5M3L — SEEK Foundation, Inc. (@seek_inc) May 16, 2024

According to the foundation’s website, S.E.E.K. has worked to improve the value of life for children of diverse backgrounds since its inception in 2012.