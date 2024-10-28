Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sen. Raphael Warnock Brings Over $22M For Georgia Residents To Access Technology The funding will expand digital literacy programs and communal access to technology.







Sen. Raphael Warnock has garnered over $22 million for his Device For Every American Act, ensuring that more Georgia residents can access technology.

Warnock announced the news on Oct. 25. The funding will reduce inequitable access to technological devices across the state. The bill, supported by fellow Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, will expand digital literacy programs and communal access to technology. Moreover, it should make internet costs more affordable for many households.

For both senators, closing the digital divide remains a priority for all to evolve in this digital age. Warnock released a statement on the matter, stating that the federal funding will significantly help eliminate this equity issue.

“I am proud to have secured provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make this federal funding possible and help close the digital divide for communities across Georgia–particularly in our rural and underserved communities that for too long have been left behind,” said Senator Reverend Warnock, in a news release on his website. “It is not enough to just put fiber cables in the ground. We need to make sure our communities have the devices, resources, training, and low costs that will allow Georgians to participate and thrive in our increasingly digital economy, and this multi-million dollar grant will do just that by creating digital literacy programs, expanding community access to computers and tablets, lowering costs to get connected, and more.”

The act is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It will help address the 4.4. million households across the country that do not have consistent access to a computer. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will distribute the grant while the state rolls out its digital equity plans.

Sen. Ossoff added, “Our historic bipartisan infrastructure law continues to deliver for Georgia, including historic Federal funding Senator Warnock and I have delivered to surge broadband connectivity across our state. Today’s announcement is another major next step toward ensuring every Georgia family, business, and farm has high-speed Internet.”

This initiative will also directly impact Black families. According to the findings revealed by McKinsey & Co., roughly 31% of Black Americans do not have a home computer — furthermore, 38% lack high-speed internet access as of 2023. Warnock’s ongoing commitment to digital and broadband expansion in rural areas and beyond seeks to help all get connected.

