(Photo: Delta News Hub/flickr) Education by Sidnee Michelle Sen. Raphael Warnock Secures $97.1M For HBCU STEM Programs The investment is intended to strengthen research capabilities and help participating institutions pursue R1 status







U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has announced $97.1 million in federal funding to expand science, technology, engineering, and mathematics research programs at 10 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions nationwide, according to a recent announcement.

What Institutions Will Benefit From Funding?

The funding, announced Oct. 5, will be distributed through the Department of Defense’s HBCU and Minority-Serving Institutions Research and Education Program. The investment is intended to strengthen research capabilities and help participating institutions pursue R1 status, the highest research activity classification for universities in the United States.

Clark Atlanta University in Georgia will receive approximately $9.8 million, while Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, and North Carolina A&T State University are each slated to receive $10 million.

Other recipients include Delaware State University, the University of the District of Columbia, Jackson State University, Fayetteville State University, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University.

“For too long, HBCUs have gone unrecognized for their contributions to our nation’s leading STEM industry,” Warnock said in a statement.

“These institutions serve as stewards of academic excellence and innovation, and this federal investment specifically in STEM programs honors that legacy of greatness and expands opportunity for the next generation of scientists.”

Funding For HBCU Schools Has Been Long Overdue

The investment comes amid ongoing concerns about funding disparities affecting historically Black institutions. Federal research funding can help universities expand laboratory infrastructure, attract researchers, and strengthen academic programs that prepare students for careers in science and technology.

The announcement also builds on Warnock’s efforts to increase federal research opportunities for HBCUs. In March, the Morehouse College graduate joined Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama to introduce the bipartisan HBCU Research Capacity Act.

The proposed legislation would establish a centralized federal website to help HBCUs identify available STEM research grants and development funding opportunities.

According to Warnock’s office, the senator has helped secure more than $17 billion in federal investments for HBCUs nationwide since beginning his full Senate term in 2022, including nearly $275 million for institutions in Georgia.

The latest funding is expected to support participating universities’ efforts to expand research capacity, compete for additional federal grants, and prepare more students for careers in STEM-related industries.

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