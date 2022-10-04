Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Blasted by Son Christian: ‘Everything Has Been a Lie’

Herschel Walker‘s Family Matters are on full blast!

Walker’s very conservative son, TikTok star Christian Walker, has turned the tables on his father, who is running for U.S. Senator in Georgia.

Christian took to his Twitter account to slam his father on Monday night. He did not hold back. The younger Walker called out his absent dad for his seedy history that culminated with a woman who recently said the pro-lifer paid for her abortion.

Christian said Walker’s family begged him not to run for political office.

Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

The very outspoken Christian lambasted his father on the “values” he claims to be running on after not showing any during his upbringing. He started to air even more dirty laundry by revealing the threats the former athlete made against his family as well as his penchant for “banging” a bunch of women.

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

He then took to video to express his disappointment and to dispute the “values” his father claims to run on.

I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved. Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/rhMRNHMDaC — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Walker, a University of Georgia football legend in the early 1980s, is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. As the numbers tilt back and forth between the candidates, a debate was expected to possibly help Warnock clinch the race.

“I’m a country boy,” Walker admitted. “I’m not that smart. He’s a preacher. (Warnock) is smart and wears these nice suits. So, he is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate on October 14, and I’m just waiting to show up and I will do my best.”

The debate is scheduled to take place at Plant Riverside, Savannah, Georgia’s entertainment district, and will air on television networks throughout the state.