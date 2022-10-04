 Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Blasted by Son Christian: 'Everything Has Been a Lie'

Herschel Walker‘s Family Matters are on full blast!

Walker’s very conservative son, TikTok star Christian Walker, has turned the tables on his father, who is running for U.S. Senator in Georgia.

Christian took to his Twitter account to slam his father on Monday night. He did not hold back. The younger Walker called out his absent dad for his seedy history that culminated with a woman who recently said the pro-lifer paid for her abortion.

Christian said Walker’s family begged him not to run for political office.

The very outspoken Christian lambasted his father on the “values” he claims to be running on after not showing any during his upbringing. He started to air even more dirty laundry by revealing the threats the former athlete made against his family as well as his penchant for “banging” a bunch of women.

He then took to video to express his disappointment and to dispute the “values” his father claims to run on.

Walker, a University of Georgia football legend in the early 1980s, is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. As the numbers tilt back and forth between the candidates, a debate was expected to possibly help Warnock clinch the race.

“I’m a country boy,” Walker admitted. “I’m not that smart. He’s a preacher. (Warnock) is smart and wears these nice suits. So, he is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate on October 14, and I’m just waiting to show up and I will do my best.”

The debate is scheduled to take place at Plant Riverside, Savannah, Georgia’s entertainment district, and will air on television networks throughout the state.

