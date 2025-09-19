News by Kandiss Edwards Senators Unanimously Pass Resolution For Charlie Kirk’s ‘Day Of Remembrance’ Senate Democrats and Republicans are all for honoring Charlie Kirk with 'Day of Remembrance."







On Sept. 18, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to establish Oct. 14 as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

This resolution follows the murder of the podcaster, Sep. 10, little more than a week after his demise. The initial resolution was led by Senator Rick Scott, who secured support from all Senate Republicans. The resolution cleared the chamber without opposition. In defense of the “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk, Scott wrote that the non-government employee should be honored as a hero for debating liberal students on college campuses.

“Charlie Kirk was recognized as one of the leading voices among young leaders in the United States, creating opportunities for civic education, fostering youth leadership, and promoting principles of liberty and democracy across the United States; Whereas Charlie Kirk was the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization of thou HLA25811 JJN 2 S.L.C. sands of chapters across the United States dedicated to educating students about the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government,” Scott wrote.

Some House Democrats are preparing to vote against a similar measure. Representative Jasmine Crockett is a vocal detractor. She sees no evidence to support the claims that Kirk was a paragon.

“Not sure what is honorable about many of Mr. Kirk’s past statements,” Crockett said, according to Axios.

Supporters argue the resolution is a gesture of national unity against political violence. Kirk’s death during a speaking event at Utah Valley University has become a heavily discussed topic in political discourse. Many condemned the violence, including the NAACP and Black Lives Matter organizations. To justify backing the resolution, supporters emphasize that acknowledging the loss does not necessarily require agreeing with every aspect of his work.

With the Senate’s passage complete, all eyes turn to the House, where a corresponding resolution is expected. The measure must also garner sufficient votes before it reaches the president. If that happens, Oct. 14 will be officially designated a day to remember Kirk’s life. However, it is unclear if the totality of his views will be acknowledged.

