Food Insecurity Plagues Atlanta’s Elderly Population, Mayor Andre Dickens Takes Action

On Oct. 3, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined residents to discuss the food insecurity plaguing the city’s seniors. Atlanta Community Food Bank partnered with the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to help senior citizens access healthy, free food.

The city posted about the “Cooking with the Mayor” event on its X account.

Mayor Andre Dickens joined seniors at the Atlanta Community Food Bank for “Cooking with the Mayor.” The event welcomed seniors enrolled in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, fostering conversations about food insecurity. Thanks to all who made this possible! #EndHunger… pic.twitter.com/SVPdHAO8cx — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) October 4, 2024

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program provides elderly residents with a free monthly food box. The rising cost of groceries has made it difficult for them to keep up with food procurement costs.

Atlanta senior resident Jacqui El Torro spoke to Atlanta News First about the challenges associated with grocery shopping.

“Just the cost of healthier foods. Food is expensive and constantly going up, and with this program, with the box, it’s staples and automatically goes into the pantry,” Torro said.

Atlanta is not the only city battling food insecurity among seniors. The non-profit organization Feeding America is working to help seniors across the nation. As the elderly population grows, so do the issues of hungry citizens.

The number of aging Americans in the United States is growing, “Feeding America” cites, “6.9 million out of 79 million seniors in the United States were food insecure.”

“Food insecurity is closely tied to health, which becomes especially critical as we age. Addressing food insecurity among seniors would help reduce chronic health conditions and could result in healthier communities overall,” said Linda Nageotte, Feeding America president and chief operating officer. “The size of the aging population in America is growing each year, and we must work together to ensure seniors have access to the food they need to thrive,” she continues.

While the Atlanta Food Bana is steadfast in its mission, other food programs nationwide need volunteers. To lend a hand in your community, visit the End Hunger official website to find volunteer opportunities in your state.

