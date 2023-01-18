Serena and Venus William's Dad 'King Richard' Opens Up About Will Smith's Oscar Slap

Richard Williams may have been stern while training his superstar daughters, Venus and Serena Williams, but he still believes in second chances.

The former tennis coach and famous dad finally has some things to say about Will Smith‘s now infamous Oscar slap. Williams said while he and his family do not condone violence, he is “overjoyed” with Smith’s work in the movie. “If he apologized, that’s good, however, he wants to deal with the situation,” Williams told the U.S. Sun. “I wouldn’t judge anyone.”

It’s been almost a year since the Fresh Prince shocked the world by storming the stage at the 94th Academy Awards. Before presenting the award for Best Documentary, Smith calmly walked on stage and slapped fellow actor and comedian, Chris Rock, after making a slight joke at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Leaving Rock too stunned to speak, Smith finished the moment by shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth!”

The moment caused a major pause for the audience, viewers, and social media. However, it didn’t pause the success of the movie. Smith walked away with a golden statue, winning Best Actor for his portrayal of Williams in King Richard.

While Serena Williams attended the ceremony and posted a video of her shock, Richard doesn’t feel that the drama overshadowed anything. “No, he’s done a great deal for myself and my family,” the 80-year-old says.

“I think he did extremely well, it was very wonderful.”

Williams now lives the quiet life in West Palm Beach, FL and tells the U.S. Sun that he never communicated with Smith during the movie process. However, he does hope to meet the Oscar winner one day and thank him for his hard work. “I would say just, hello. And maybe, what I should do … just slap my face,” Williams jokes.

While the famous dad has many health issues, that hasn’t stop him from working. He and his son, Chavoita LeSane, have worked on a new documentary. Called On The Line, the story is told in Williams’ words and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year.