Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Serena And Venus Williams Launch Program For Underserved Youth To Become ‘Leaders Of Tomorrow’ The program will be all about excellence for families with the dreams to succeed.







Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams are taking their talents from the court to the classroom with a new education program for underserved youth.

The sibling sport stars will run Williams Family Excellence Program in partnership with the USTA foundation. The program will uplift diverse youth beyond the realms of tennis, offering mentorship as well as academic support and career pathways for the “leaders of tomorrow.”

The USTA announced the news Sept. 4 during the U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals. Its foundation further celebrated the news in an Instagram Reel honoring the Williams family as they created sports history.

The family came together with a vision and purpose for the sisters from Compton, California. Now, this program will support families just like theirs as they help children reach their fullest potential.

“We are honored to have this program named after our family and are proud to partner with the USTA Foundation to help create the leaders of tomorrow,” Venus and Serena explained in a statement, according to the U.S. Open. “Our parents always encouraged us to strive for excellence, and tennis provided us the platform and opportunity to follow our dreams and achieve those moments. We truly believe this program will continue using the sport to provide others the opportunity to dream big and leave their own marks.”

The program will help youth and young adults ages 13 to 25, with 2,500 expected participants within the decade. In its “Accelerating Excellence of Future Champions” pillar, the program will join forces with local communal organizations benefitting underrepresented neighborhoods. Together, they will provide “no-cost or low-cost high-performance training, college recruitment guidance, and access to camps and competitions.”

With its other two pillars, the initiative will also sponsor scholarships, internships, and an entrepreneurship program for students with ambitions outside sports. The venture aligns with the Williams’ own ambitions to create a legacy outside their playing time. While Serena is an avid investor and owner of her own beauty line, WYN Beauty, Venus also owns her own clothing brand, EleVen, as well as an AI-focused startup, Palazzo.

As the two shape their careers within and beyond the tennis court, they remain committed to helping others find power in their own rackets. USTA chairman of the board, Brian Vahaly, spoke of how these sports trailblazers will continue paving the way for others to find success.

“Venus and Serena Williams have inspired millions of people to play tennis, but their impact goes far beyond trophies and titles,” said Vahaly, USTA chairman of the board, president, and interim co-CEO, per the U.S. Open. “They changed the game in culture, fashion, and business, and their story is one of courage and resilience. This program will carry that legacy forward by giving young people the same sense of possibility that the Williams family has given all of us.”

RELATED CONTENT: Serena Williams’ Next Serve: Tennis Champ Joins Ritual As First Women’s Health Advisor