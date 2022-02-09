Serena Williams Applauds ‘King Richard’ Scoring Six Oscar Nominations: ‘Everyone Can Dream’

The 94th annual Academy Award nominees have been announced!

King Richard—the biographical drama inspired by the life of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams’ father—scored six nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Song.

Upon hearing the news, Williams couldn’t wait to share her excitement.

“I woke up to this. Our film is really nominated for an OSCAR!!!!!!!” the tennis great captioned a photo from the film on Instagram.

“This is CRAZY!!!!!!! From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy awards,” Williams added. “Everyone can dream. And your dream can come true. Ok I am definitely crying this morning. Congrats to the entire film and crew.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the film’s executive producers, went on to thank and congratulate the entire film and crew. Will Smith, who plays the Williams sisters’ father, Richard, received a Best Actor nomination for his role. As a producer of the film, he also shared another nomination in the film’s Best Picture category with Tim White and Trevor White. He also took to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)