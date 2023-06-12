Serena Williams’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Becomes Youngest Owner of Two Professional Sports Teams

Serena Williams’ daughter is already following in her champion mother’s footsteps by setting impressive records.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. is now the youngest owner of not one but two professional sports teams. The 5-year-old is already the owner of the women’s soccer team Angel City FC. Now, proud dad and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, Jr. announced on Instagram that she has become a part-owner of The Los Angeles Golf Club.

Williams’ first-born child will have some competition as the Ohanians are expanding their family and the new addition will also share team ownership.

The team is the first in a virtual golf league, partnering with TGL, a tech-inspired golf league started by Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports and the PGA Tour. Ohanian says the format is unlike anything anyone has ever seen before.

“What’s so interesting about this format, is people will be teeing off in the TGL into a sim, a beautiful, giant, massive screen, you can imagine all kinds of interesting sort of data tracking and sort of excitement you can create around that,” the billionaire told KTLA 5. “But the magic of the drama is going to happen in the short game.”

Serena and sister Venus share ownership of the team. Serena posted about the club on Instagram with the caption about how excited she is to work on the project with her family.

“An important part of the spirit and purpose of LA Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @olympiaohanian and @venuswilliams.”

The Los Angeles Golf Club will compete in TGL’s first season in January 2024.