Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Utilizes Daughter’s Qai Qai Doll to Help Empower Girls

Influencers draw a lot of attention as they amass followers based on several factors when it comes to social media. Now, a doll is doing the same and/or as much as a human influencer.
According to CNN, the husband of tennis phenom Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, said he is in disbelief about how much of an influencer their daughter, 4-year-old Olympia‘s doll, Qai Qai, has become. Ohanian said since Williams posted several times about the doll, Qai Qai has become very popular.
With the success of the postings, Ohanian is taking advantage of that same influence to inspire girls to pursue their goals and dreams in a world that may not value them as such.
Through a partnership between Ohanian and Adobe, Fans of the doll can download a free, downloadable coloring book starring the Qai Qai doll.
I’m having too much fun with my @adobe coloring book. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, link in my bio! #ComeColorWithMe #QaiQaiXAdobe #ColorWithQai #AdobePartner pic.twitter.com/KiA8t1UOX0
— Qai Qai (@RealQaiQai) September 26, 2021