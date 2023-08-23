Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Welcome Their ‘Beautiful Angel’, Daughter Adira River

Tennis GOAT Serena Williams has become a mom again. She and her billionaire tech entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their second daughter Adira River to the world via Instagram on Tuesday, August 23.

Ohanian shared the news alongside adorable family photos featuring baby Adira’s first moments with her big sister, 6-year-old Olympia.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and a happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful”, he wrote. “@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

Fans of the tennis star will remember how difficult Williams’ first labor and delivery was. After giving birth, the 23-time Grand Slam winner formed life-threatening blood clots that required her to undergo emergency surgery. ”

They were trying to talk to me, and all I could think was, “I’m dying, I’m dying. Oh my God,” Williams wrote in an essay at the time. “Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me.” Upon announcing her retirement from tennis in 2022, Williams shared plans to focus on expanding her family in her next chapter.

Soon after, she revealed her second baby bump at the Met Gala, donning Gucci outfits alongside Ohanian.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala”, she wrote. The excitement surrounding baby number two has been palpable as both Williams and Ohanian have anticipated the ease of parenting the second time around.

“We’re not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life,” Ohanian said.

