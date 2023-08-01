Serena Williams and Family Share Big Gender Reveal For Baby No. 2

Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian are expecting another baby girl!

The tennis champion shared a heartwarming YouTube video on July 31 of her fun-filled gender reveal with family and friends. Williams, her husband, and their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, were all smiles as they watched a light show that revealed the big news.

“IT’S A GIRL!” read the lights, as Serena smiled in relief.

Early on in the video, a camera followed the retired tennis player as she got ready for the baby shower/gender reveal.

“Obviously I’m team pink,” Serena admitted, noting how “nervous” she was if it turned she was having a boy since “I don’t have any contingency plan.”

The party decor included a rainbow-colored balloon arch with a sign that read “Our Next Great Adventure.” A bouquet of balloons on long white sticks that resembled trees lined the area, along with matching blankets for the guests’ relaxing pleasure.

Attendees danced, played games, and watched the kids dunk Ohanian into a tube of water. The Reddit co-founder spoke with the camera behind the scenes to describe the prank he had planned for his wife and daughter.

Serena was set to cut a cake to reveal the baby’s gender. But little did she and Olympia know, Alexis had the cake made yellow to “troll” them.

“I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” he whispered into the camera.

“She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we’ll see. I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. There’s a reveal after the reveal.”

Once Serena cut into the cake, her husband played along for a bit before introducing the grandiose light show that would make the big gender reveal.

The gender reveal comes after Serena announced her second pregnancy in May in an Instagram post that came amid her baby bump reveal at the Met Gala.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she captioned her post.

