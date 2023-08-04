Serena Williams Launches New Animated Children's Series

Tennis champion and mother Serena Williams is very much invested in her 5-year-old daughter Olympia.

Williams has partnered with Invisible Universe to introduce a new animated children’s show, Dance with Qai Qai. According to an interview with People, the YouTube series is inspired by Olympia’s favorite doll, Qai Qai, and will motivate viewers to dance along with the doll as she shows off her signature moves.

“It has been amazing to see how Qai Qai has captured the hearts of so many young fans, so we’re thrilled to introduce them to Dance with Qai Qai!” Williams told People. “What better way to keep your kids active than by learning dance moves from Qai Qai herself?”

Williams shared that she will embrace her love for dance by practicing new moves with her daughter. “We can’t wait for other families to get to watch — and dance — together!” she said.

Dance with Qai Qai will feature seasonal and kid-centric themes that extend from Qai Qai’s TikTok videos which have amassed millions of followers since the doll was introduced on Instagram in 2018. Williams revealed that 16-year-old Taikirha Miller is voicing the role of Qai Qai. “Everyone needs to find their voice, and I’m happy Qai Qai found hers in Taikirha,” Williams said. She believes the possibilities for the Qai Qai franchise are endless because fans will have an opportunity to connect with the character on a deeper level.

“Olympia thinks it’s her in the book. She thinks the mom is me, and she thinks the dad is my husband,” Williams said. “It’s quite funny because I’m like it’s not us … I don’t want it to go to her head.” The pregnant tennis star shares a daughter with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. As reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the couple recently announced they will welcome another baby girl to the family, which Williams shared on Instagram will be “the newest member of our dance team.”

Fans can watch the first episode of Dance with Qai Qai on YouTube.