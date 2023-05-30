Serena Williams Is All Baby Bump On Her Italian Vacation

On Memorial Day, tennis great Serena Williams shared two pictures on Instagram of herself standing against a beautiful backdrop of floral arrangements. In the photos, Williams is serving baby bump realness, and appears to be vacationing in Italy, based on the hashtags listed in the caption.

“CAUTION: Things are not always as they appear,” she said in an Instagram post. “I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back….slide right #summer #italy #vacation.”

Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian jumped in the comments section and shared that “This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It’s everywhere.”

Since announcing her retirement from professional sports to focus on expanding her family, Serena Williams has continued to give fans glimpses of her personal life. From debuting her second pregnancy at the Met Gala to sharing the adorable reaction her 5-year-old daughter Olympia had to the news, the 41-year-old GOAT seems to be adjusting to “normal” life just fine.

Fans of Williams may remember the Compton native’s near-death experience while giving birth to her daughter in 2017. In a first-person essay in ELLE Magazine, Williams described the harrowing moments that further outlined how often Black women are ignored in the medical industry. After a coughing bout tore her C-section stitches, Williams said she was finally obliged by her doctors to pay close attention to the issue of blood clots that she’d been made aware of almost a decade before. “I was coughing because I had an embolism, a clot in one of my arteries,” she wrote. “The doctors would also discover a hematoma, a collection of blood outside the blood vessels, in my abdomen, then even more clots that had to be kept from traveling to my lungs.” Having to advocate for herself in order to save her life, Williams ultimately received the surgeries she needed before the clots were able to travel to her heart.

For those who miss seeing Williams on the court, an inside look at some of the biggest matches of her career is slated to come out this year. The ESPN docuseries In The Arena: Serena Williams, which the tennis pro announced earlier this month at Disney Upfront, does not yet have an official release date; however, the soon-to-be mom of two previewed the project via her Instagram.