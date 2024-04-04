Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Serena Williams Would Rather Volunteer At Her Daughter’s School Than Win Wimbledon Serena Williams has seven Wimbledon titles under her belt but says she'd rather volunteer at her daughter's school than score another win.









After retiring from playing professional tennis, Serena Williams has fully immersed herself in motherhood. The decorated tennis champion who has seven Wimbledon titles under her belt says she’d rather volunteer at her daughter’s school than score another win.

The mother of two graces the latest digital cover for Byrdie where she gushed about volunteering at her 6-year-old daughter Olympia’s school.

“I can’t say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid’s school,” she said.

She explained how her bonding time with Olympia is helping to shape both of them for the better.

“Motherhood has allowed me to look at beauty through the eyes of my daughter, Olympia,” Williams said. “We’re always experimenting with makeup together, and I think about how these moments will be part of both of our beauty journeys.”

As an all-time tennis great who continues to boast her woman power through entrepreneurial endeavors, investments, and empowering initiatives, Williams aims to show her two daughters the importance of putting your best foot forward.

“I want my daughters to look at my career and learn that being authentic to themselves is really the most important thing,” she said. “You don’t have to be the best as long as you do your best.”

After 30 years of professional tennis which garnered 23 Grand Slam wins, seven Wimbledon wins, and being ranked world No.1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks, Williams knows firsthand the time and dedication it takes to be considered the best. However, flexing her skill on the court is nothing compared to the hard work she puts into being a full-time mom.

“As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis,” she shared on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” on Thursday, April 4. “Obviously, (with) tennis, I was playing Wimbledon and stuff. But, as a mom, I’m gone all day.”

Her competitive spirit still runs deep even after trading in her title wins for school volunteer work.

“I’m really competitive about it, too. I sign my name up whenever I can, whenever there’s a spot open,” Williams said.

RELATED CONTENT: Serena Williams Serves Up Gym Selfie Realness: ‘All of Us’ Can Relate