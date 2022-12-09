Tennis Legend Serena Williams Promises New Wellness Brand ‘Will Perform’

The recently retired Serena Williams has introduced a new product to help athletes, and active people in general, find some relief while they recover.

The legendary tennis champion has partnered with Hank Mercier, a seasoned CPG (consumer packaged goods) executive, and Eric Ryan, the entrepreneur behind the eco-friendly household brand, method; nutrition brand, OLLY; and first aid brand, Welly.

Collectively, the trio has launched Will Perform, a line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle-care solutions that are designed to reimagine recovery.

“Recovery has played an integral role in my performance and professional success. It’s a practice that can benefit anyone with an active lifestyle. That belief is what inspired us to develop a line of products that targets your muscles and can be incorporated into your daily self-care routine,” Williams said in a written statement.

Will Perform has five products that span four categories: WILL Relieve, WILL Cool, WILL Rest, and WILL Soothe. Products included under WILL Relieve and WILL Cool offer pain relief. The WILL Rest and WILL Soothe items deliver daily skin and muscle care. Will Perform launched on Dec. 8, and will be available for purchase at Target stores and on Target.com starting on Dec. 18.

“I love transforming the mundane into a new experience that consumers will be excited to incorporate into their daily lives,” said Co-Founder Eric Ryan. “You can’t expect people to adopt a ritual if it’s not enjoyable, and that’s where Will Perform feels truly disruptive. These are beautifully designed and thoughtfully formulated self-care products that consumers will look forward to using.”

The tennis great was recently honored at this year’s Portrait of a Nation Award, along with her sister, Venus Williams, and award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Established in 2015, the award recognizes people who have made transformative contributions to the country and its people.

The honorees had their portraits displayed in the National Portrait Gallery, honoring the extraordinary contributions these individuals have made in their respective fields during a special red-carpet gathering.