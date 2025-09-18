Sergio Hudson Calls Out ‘White Adjacency’ Among Black Celebs During Fashion Week

Designer Sergio Hudson criticized Black celebrities at New York Fashion Week for not supporting Black designers.

Hudson, who showcased his spring/summer 2026 collection at NYFW, ignited a viral conversation on Sept. 15 after taking to Instagram to call out the absence of Black A-listers at his show, despite their presence at many non-Black-owned fashion houses.

”My answer to why some Black a-listers didn’t come to my show even though they were here…White adjacency is a hell of a drug,” Hudson wrote, as captured by The YBF Daily. “I pray my brothers and sisters get healing one day.”

Hudson’s bold remarks received mixed responses.

“People saying people don’t know who he is… wild,” one user wrote. “He’s a force, and they definitely know. He’s right because last year, Black influencers were complaining about no invites to ‘other’ shows. Declaring they weren’t going to go, etc…yet they don’t show up to A Black man who is inclusive and invited you.”

Some accused Hudson of hypocrisy, pointing to the predominance of white models on his website and runway, as well as the difficulty of securing a spot at NYFW regardless of a designer’s background.

”Sergio has been talking about this since he came out. He was saying black (sic) celebs weren’t wearing his clothes, so I ask him when didn’t his models on his website look like the women he wanted to dress in Hollywood, and he made excuses as to why he didn’t have black models,” said one critic. “It seems like he’s playing that game as well. He’s insanely talented, but it’s like the pot calling the kettle.”

”I tried to go to his show as someone that is a stylist and personal shopper, and being a POC, and I got denied by his team. So they also need to do better,” added someone else.

She’s a busy girl! After being spotted on front rows all day, #LoveIslandUSA star Olandria made her #NYFW runway debut at the Sergio Hudson show. 😍 pic.twitter.com/usurnOQCU4 — Glamour (@glamourmag) September 13, 2025

While Hudson gained support from Love Island star Olandria, who modeled in his show, his Instagram comments on “white adjacency” in mainstream fashion drew the most attention, leading him to clarify his remarks in a follow-up post.

“Hey everyone, I just want to clear the air a bit after a simple story I posted seems to have gone viral. Let me be clear—I’m not upset, hurt, or complaining at all,” Hudson wrote. “My show was well attended by people who love me and our brand—industry pros, celebrities, my amazing clients, and the press all showed up to support.”

Hudson, who has dressed Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Rihanna, continued. “With New York Fashion Week being so packed, people kept asking why certain individuals attend some shows, but not ours or other Black designers’ shows. Honestly, the only answer I can give is that some folks, maybe consciously or subconsciously, believe that white adjacency brings more relevance. I pray one day my brothers and sisters learn that we bring relevance to brands, not the other way around. This is a lesson I’m continuing to learn myself every day.”

Black celebrities at this year’s NYFW included Wendy Williams and Lil Kim at LaQuan Smith’s show, as well as Usher, Mary J. Blige, Jordan Chiles, Lauryn Hill, and Saweetie.

