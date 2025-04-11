SZA Shows Support For Sesame Street Amid Attacks On PBS Funding

Grammy-nominated artist SZA is showing love for Sesame Street and expressing a desire to create peaceful children’s music to fulfill the final albums in her current recording contract.

Despite her packed schedule, SZA said she remains inspired by her appearance on Sesame Street in 2024, a moment she described as a lifelong dream. She performed a song about kindness and gratitude on the show alongside Elmo and other beloved puppets.

The singer took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her thoughts. “To fulfill my last two album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here,” she wrote. “Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”

To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities. — SZA (@sza) January 4, 2025

Her statement follows a series of high-profile appearances, including her Super Bowl performance and releasing a deluxe edition of her album SOS. She is also set to tour with Kendrick Lamar later this year.

On April 10, she reinforced her love for the show and support for its funding with another post on X, urging, “Save Sesame Street!”

sooo are u really doing music for kids? — acerva sza (@acervasza) April 10, 2025

The Snooze singer’s support for children’s programming comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the show’s parent network, which has been under fire during broader debates about public broadcasting.

The Trump administration has intensified its efforts to eliminate federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the primary source of government support for PBS and NPR. Despite these attempts, Congress has maintained funding levels, appropriating $535 million for CPB in fiscal year 2025.​

Programs like Sesame Street, which has aired on PBS since 1969, became a flashpoint in the debate. Although new episodes of Sesame Street began airing first on HBO in 2016 under a new distribution deal, PBS retained rights to broadcast episodes months later, keeping access free to millions of American households.

SZA’s potential pivot to children’s music marks a departure from her chart-topping R&B catalog, but she says the idea reflects a desire for peace and purpose in her next chapter.

RELATED CONTENT: Sza Coins Upcoming Makeup Line ‘Not Beauty’ Now Fans Can Copy Her Lip Combo