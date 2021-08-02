Sha’Carri Richardson Shouts Out Jamaican Runners Who Swept Olympic 100-Meter Race

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics after being left off the team following her suspension for marijuana use. But she’s definitely tuned in to the games and holds no ill will as she took to Twitter to congratulate the runners from Jamaica who swept the 100-meter race.

Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep. Powerful, strong black women dominating the sport. ✨ — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 31, 2021

According to USA Today, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won Saturday’s final with a time of 10.61 seconds to actually break an Olympic record that no one had beaten for 33 years. Her fellow Jamaicans and Olympic mates Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson rounded out the top three to make a clean sweep when they came in second and third place, respectively.

With her explosive running power, the 21-year-old Richardson was expected to be among the top runners heading into the Tokyo Olympics. But she is currently a spectator after being left off the United States squad, stemming from a failed drug test at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in late June.

Before congratulating the trio of Jamaican runners, Richardson asked her Twitter followers a simple question, speculating that she was asking about her non-appearance at the Olympics.

Missing me yet? — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 30, 2021

At the time of Richardson’s failed drug results, the USATF (USA Track & Field) had finalized its decision, saying:

“While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games,” USATF said.

“All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances.”

“The USATF praised Richardson for taking and offered her “our continued support both on and off the track.”