Sha’Carri Richardson Starts 2023 With 3rd-Fastest 100-Meter Performance

Some in the sports world have stated that Sha’Carri Richardson has been underperforming as of late. She was expected to win just about every race that she was slated to appear in before her marijuana suspension forced her to miss the Tokyo Olympics. But, after her last competition, those expectations may rise again.

According to Runner’s World, Richardson got off to an excellent start in the 2023 track and field season. She won her first race of the season when she clocked in with an official time of 10.57 seconds – with a legal-wind time of 10.77 seconds – at the Miramar Invitational this past weekend.

With that calculation, without factoring in the wind component, it marked the third-fastest 100-meter race of all time, behind Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54 seconds) in 2021 and Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49) in 1988.

1⃣0⃣.5⃣7⃣ What a stunning run from Sha’Carri Richardson who lays down a huge marker in April with a time of 10.57 (4.1m/s) to win the Miramar Invitational 🔥🇺🇸 That converts to 10.77 with a legal wind 💥#WorldContinentalTour pic.twitter.com/7rSUZBH94i — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 8, 2023

This was Richardson’s first solo competition for the season. Last weekend, she made her season debut when she participated in the 4×100-meter relay at the Texas Relays. She helped her team finish in second place.

Last year, the ultra-competitive Richardson did not qualify for the finals of the 100 meters and 200 meters at the USATF Outdoor Championships. Because of those outcomes, she was eliminated from competing at the World Athletics Championships.

Things didn’t get off to a great start this year for the speedster, as she was ejected from an American Airlines flight. She was kicked off the plane in January after she got into an argument with a male flight attendant who she referred to as “John” in an Instagram video.