Shamari DeVoe, Pursuing Nursing Degree, Set To Graduate With Masters of Science

Shamari DeVoe is reportedly nearing completion of her Master of Science in nursing, proudly documenting her journey as an extern and sharing updates with fans on social media. The Blaque singer and wife of Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition recently shared an Instagram post in blue scrubs, celebrating her first day of orientation as a nurse extern.

“I am going to my first day of orientation,” she said in a video shared online. “I feel really great… Things are looking up. Got a job at a hospital as a nurse extern.”

“Not just starting a job, I’m building a legacy. First day of externship. Summer 2026 MSN on the way,” she captioned the post.

Fans praised the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum for embracing a second career, with many comparing her to Teyana Taylor and Apryl Jones, entertainers who’ve pursued new paths beyond the spotlight and inspired others to consider career pivots.

“Love seeing ‘famous’ people pursue ‘regular’ occupations as a second career,” one Instagram user wrote. Teyana with culinary. Apryl Jones is a lab tech or something. I don’t know, it’s all cool to me. CONGRATULATIONS on going after what you want!!!”

“Daughter, wife, mom, R&B star, RN… yep, we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us! 👏🏾👏🏾🔥 WELCOME 🤩🎉,” added someone else.

Some critics questioned Shamari’s timeline, noting she had recently shared that she completed CNA coursework before stating she expects to earn her master’s degree by this summer.

“Lmaoooooo. A master’s in nursing is a 6-year degree. Not one you graduate from this summer and it’s February,” one X user wrote. “Looooooool. I should know. I’m an OR nurse with a master’s in nursing. :) She can be a CNA by this summer, though. That’s a 3-5 month certificate.”

One supporter also offered congratulations while gently advising DeVoe to avoid filming content inside the hospital.

“Please be careful filming at work. So many places have social media policies, even if you aren’t in a patient care area. Protect yourself! ❤️ Congratulations!!!” they wrote.

