Multihyphenate Teyana Taylor Dives Back Into Chef Dreams With Culinary School

Teyana Taylor is a talent in many capacities, from singing to acting and creative direction. Now, the multihypenate will embark on her latest quest—culinary school.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer shared how she began a culinary program in July. She posted about her first day in cooking class with her nine-year-old daughter, Junie, whom she shares with ex-husband, Iman Shumpert.

“Went into my first day of Culinary school with a banggggggg … A dream I’ve carried in my heart for so long is finally becoming a reality and I’m feeling every bit of it,” wrote the actress.

The mother of two talked about how cooking has become a therapeutic outlet for her and her busy life.

“Cooking and baking have always been more than just hobbies for me; they’ve been my passion, my peace, my therapy,” continued Taylor. “Through every twist and turn in my life and career, the kitchen has been a safe space. So it was always a goal of mine to get my degree in Culinary Arts & Pastry Arts, but I never got around to it due to my crazy work schedule, mommy life and simply life.”

The soon-to-be chef and pastry maker dived deeper into her emotional connection to cooking. She noted how this experience will grant her the opportunity to “show up” for herself as she often pours into others. After putting her newly revived music career on pause, Taylor became a creative director for many of her fellow R&B artists.

Now, the singer has reconnected with her childhood hobby to her greatest delight.

“Honestly, finding my way back and going to school at this time is important because it’s the time [when] I get to show up for me. No matter how hectic life gets, I find comfort in the rhythm of it all—the chopping, the stirring, the creating.”

Taylor will be adding to an already busy year ahead. The singer recently released her new single “Bed Of Roses,” with an accompanying music video featuring her new beau, actor Aaron Pierre.

She will release a full LP, Escape Room, later this year. As for her acting resume, she will co-star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another.

