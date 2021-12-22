Shampoos and Conditioners Recalled By P&G Due To Carcinogen Concerns

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has recalled over two dozens of aerosol spray hair products including dry shampoos and dry conditioners.

The company issued the voluntary recall on December 17 after raising a red flag over concern that some of the items may include benzene, a possible cancer-causing chemical.

The company announced the move is for its Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless brands sold in America. The recall came after a related action last month when P&G recalled specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants due to the discovery of benzene.



A list of the latest products recalled is here. P&G stated following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, the company began a review of all its aerosol products.

Though the company stated benzene is not an ingredient in any of its products, a review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The Cincinnati-based company disclosed it detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. It stated “nothing is more important to us than the safety of the consumers who use our products and the quality of the products we ship.”

Procter & Gamble mentioned no other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless are part of the recall and such other products can continue to be used. They include aerosol dry shampoo spray products with production code ranges different from those listed.

“The vast majority of our products are not part of this recall, including mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments, and unaffected aerosol dry shampoo sprays,” P&G stated.

Procter & Gamble added the recalled products were distributed in the United States through retail outlets and online. Retailers have been alerted to remove recalled products from shelves. The brands will offer reimbursement for consumers who bought products impacted by the recall.

People can visit here to get to gain more information.