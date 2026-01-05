Shanice Talks ‘Dream Come True’ Of Playing Michelle Obama In ’44’ The Musical

Shanice is entering her own renaissance era with new stages and singles on her horizon.

The 90s singer known for her hit track “I Love Your Smile” has delighted fans with her starring role in 44 the musical. She’s put her five-octave vocal range to good use in the play, allowing her long-time singing prowess to shine in this new arena. The opportunity to star as Michelle Obama in the satirical musical by Eli Bauman has Shanice back in the spotlight.

The musical, which had runs in Chicago, Los Angeles, and off-Broadway, has garnered positive reviews within the theater scene. The show reflects on the former President’s two-terms in office from a light-hearted perspective, allowing audiences to reminisce on the historic milestone. The musical’s song selection also allows Shanice to show off her R&B background and future.

The singer spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Director of Multiplatform Content, Selena Hill, on what it means take on this role in today’s political climate, while also charting her new course in music.

Since its debut in November 2022, Shanice has taken on the role of First Lady Michelle Obama, staying on throughout its entire production history. She touched on how it shocked audiences with its dynamic storytelling, bringing light amid a dark time.

“It’s hilarious. When I tell you, I think people don’t realize how funny it is. When you hear of a story about Barack Obama, you think it’s going to be all serious. But when I tell you, if you want to get out and laugh and have a good time. 44 is the place to be,” she told BE.

The Grammy nominee continued,” And I know I have a lot of people tell me after the show, you know, I just felt so heavy coming into this beforehand, because what I’m seeing on social media and the news, it’s a lot of heaviness going on in the world. And when you come to our show, you’re gonna feel like just joy.”

She called the opportunity to play Mrs. Obama a “dream come true,” allowing herself to recognize the similarities as women in the spotlight. Married to actor Flex Washington for 25 years, Shanice feels deeply connected to Obama as a fellow public figure and Black woman, albeit in different realms.

However, Shanice is still hip on what’s going on in the evolving music industry. Although she got her rise in a different era, the 52-year-old misses the old ways, but appreciates how social media can deepen the fan-artist relationship.

“I think there’s a lot of great talent out right now. I love social media because we get to connect like, directly. The thing that I miss is people having to go to the record store to buy the CDs, read the credits and look at the artwork . . . Now people are just downloading things, you know, online. But I do love media, and we have Instagram and Facebook and YouTube and all that, because I can connect with my fans, like on a personal level. And back in the 90s, we couldn’t do that.”

Being a 90s R&B star has its perks, and Shanice notes that AI could disrupt many emerging music careers today.

She continued, “I’m so thankful that I got to experience the industry in the 90s, and I got to release my music in the 90s . . . I feel like the AI is gonna stop a lot of people from working, like the producers and the writers. It’s kind of unfair, but I know that’s where everything is going.”

While cautious about the state of the industry from politics to entertainment, Shanice still aims to do what she has done best for decades, performing for her fans. With a Christmas movie already streaming on BET Plus, as well as a holiday single titled “Love At Christmas Time,” Shanice continues to make her mark in this new era of the arts.

