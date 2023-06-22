Shannon Sharpe In A Hairy Predicament After Twitter Post That Flexed On Daughter’s Long Hair

Shannon Sharpe is facing heat after sharing a father-daughter post where he seemingly bragged about his daughter’s long mane of hair being “real.”

The former “Undisputed” host took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 20 to share two photos he took alongside his daughter for Father’s Day. While the photos were wholesome and highlighted how much the father and daughter look alike, it was the latter half of Sharpe’s caption that rubbed many the wrong way.

“This weekend was full of much-needed Daddy Daughter time ❤️. With all my accomplishments, being a Father is Top 2, and not the 2.🏆,” he tweeted.

“Yes my daughters hair is REAL 😂! Ya boi did a good job stop playing! #girldad.”

With Sharpe’s note about his daughter’s hair seemingly highlighting the age-old debate around colorism and Eurocentric beauty standards, many onlookers wasted no time questioning Sharpe’s motive in the comment about his daughter’s hair.

“What do you mean that you did a good job bc her hair is real???” one user asked.

“Who gives a fuck if her hair is real?” wrote someone else.

Another user asked the former NFL player, “why bring up the hair again? i doubt anyone was reallying wondering if it was or not.”

Sharpe has three children, two daughters named Kayla and Kaley, both age 30, and a son named Kiari, Sports Lulu reports. He has never married and welcomed his children with different women during separate relationships.

The “Club Shay Shay” host has yet to respond to the backlash he’s receiving for commenting on his daughter’s hair. But he did seemingly use the post as a way to promote the merch for his podcast.

He and his daughter were both sporting “Club Shay Shay” hoodies that many of his followers expressed interest in purchasing. Maybe Sharpe made the “real hair” reference to garner more attention around his promotional post.

