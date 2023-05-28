Shannon Sharpe's House Robbed Of $1M Worth In Property & Goods

Famed sports commentator and NFL alum Shannon Sharpe is $1 million short of designer watches, jewelry, and bags that were stolen from his Los Angeles home.

On May 26, word got out on the home burglary Sharpe fell victim to one week before after the former NFL player left his home for just a few hours, TMZ reports. The robbery took place on May 19 between 7 PM and 9:30 PM while the “Undisputed” host was enjoying dinner with friends.

Upon arriving at his house, Sharpe noticed things appeared off so he called the police. When cops arrived, the “Club Shay Shay” host told authorities that he was missing expensive watches, jewelry, and some designer bags.

Police found no obvious signs of forced entry and an investigation remains ongoing. However, Sharpe is taking matters into his own hands and has reportedly offered a $50k reward for anyone with information on the potential suspects.

He has been continuing his hosting duties alongside Skip Bayless on their FS1 show without making any mention of the incident.

Fans have been responding to news of the burglary in the wake of the news hitting the press. Some remain skeptical about the possibility of the burglary being an inside job or if the robbers were tipped off by Sharpe’s social media activity.

“Let me guess he posted on social media he was out at a restaurant,” one critic wrote on NBC Sports. “I do not know why these people have the need to make things easier for thieves.”

“My first devious thought was did Sharpe recently up his insurance policy?” asked someone else.

Others questioned if Sharpe has security and made comedic correlations to Sharpe’s ongoing feud with former NBA player Kwame Brown.

“So rich people don’t have guards 24/7 protection at their houses ?” one fan tweeted.

“Shannon going through it,” added another.