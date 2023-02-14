Messy Trade: Shannon Sharpe Suggests Scotty Pippen Jr. Request Trade from Lakers Since Teammate Dated His Mother

The Los Angeles Lakers have been extremely busy within the past week. They traded away future NBA Hall-of-Famer Russell Westbrook and Lebron James became the all-time scoring leader in the league’s history. Yet, it’s another trade that may create a potential issue.

The son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen, Jr., is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent trade, the Lakers acquired Malik Beasley from the Utah Jazz. The connection between the two players is that a little more than 2 years ago, Beasley dated Pippen’s mother, Larsen Pippen.

According to Undisputed‘s Shannon Sharpe, the younger Pippen should demand a trade to prevent any friction that may arise because of Beasley’s past, albeit short, relationship with his mother.

On a recent episode of Undisputed with Skip Bayless, Sharpe expressed the reason Pippen should make that request.

“If I’m Scotty Pippen Jr., I want a trade,” Sharpe announced on the show. ‘Malik Beasley coming on my team, I gotta go! I will fight it!'”

As the audience laughed, seemingly familiar with the story behind Sharpe’s statements, Bayless didn’t seem to understand why Pippen should ask the team to trade him.

Bayless asked, “Because?”

Sharpe responded, “You know why! I got to go, I want a divorce!”

As Bayless continued to keep the conversation about Pippen basketball-related, Sharpe reiterated that Pippen shouldn’t have to play with someone who was with his mother, who is not his father.

“I just can’t play for the Lakers no more. I want out!”

Watch the full clip below:

Shannon Sharpe says Scotty Pippen Jr. should request a trade from the Lakers so he doesn’t have to play with Malik Beasley, who was fooling around with his mom 💀 pic.twitter.com/qDN8f3vDVh — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 9, 2023

Coincidentally, Larsen is now dating the son of Scottie Sr.’s former teammate, Micheal Jordan, Marcus.