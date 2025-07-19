Sports by Mary Spiller Shannon Sharpe Reaches Settlement In $50M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Hall of Famer and ESPN personality Sharpe resolved the lawsuit filed earlier this year, with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case.







Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has resolved a lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault, with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case, according to a statement from the plaintiff’s attorney July 18.

“All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice,” attorney Tony Buzbee announced on July 18 on X.





On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful… — Tony Buzbee (@TonyBuzbee2) July 18, 2025

Filed in April in Clark County, Nevada, the lawsuit accused Sharpe of raping a woman — identified only as Jane Doe — during a nearly two-year relationship that began after they met at a Los Angeles gym in 2023. The complaint sought $50 million in damages. The woman, who was 20 at the time they met, alleged Sharpe assaulted her in October 2024 and again in January.

As reported by The New York Times, 57-year-old Sharpe denied the claims, calling them “false and disruptive” when the lawsuit first became public.

He stepped away from his ESPN duties on April 24 but stated he intended to return in time for the NFL preseason.

Attorney Buzbee stated that the resolution was reached after extensive dialogue.

“Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship,” Buzbee said. “After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed.”

No further details about the terms of the settlement were disclosed.

Sharpe, a former tight end, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 after a 14-season career in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. He retired holding records for receptions (815), receiving yards (10,060), and touchdowns (62) by a tight end, all of which have since been surpassed.

Since retiring, Sharpe has remained a prominent figure in sports media, co-hosting “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap.” He joined ESPN in 2023 after leaving FS1’s “Undisputed.”

