Shanquella Robinson’s Mother Says Friends Lied And Cried While Visting Her Before Funeral

During the Dec. 7 episode of Nightline, the mother of Shanquella Robinson provided new details about the group of friends who accompanied her daughter on vacation to San José del Cabo, Mexico.

Robinson died on Oct. 29 in the villa the group rented for their vacation. One of her friends called Robinson’s mother and told her that her daughter was ill. Later, they said she died from alcohol poisoning.

However, a video soon circulated on social media contradicting the group’s story and captured one woman repeatedly beating a naked and defenseless Robinson. The coroner’s report noted Robinson died from a severe spinal cord injury and broken neck. Salamondra Robinson described receiving a phone call from an unidentified person informing her that the group had been fighting her daughter during the vacation.

“I got a call from somebody, I didn’t even know who it was, and they said ‘they were over there fighting that girl,’” she said.

“And that’s the way they left it, just like that. And hung up. Said ‘they were over there fighting her. I don’t know why they keep telling her alcohol poisoning.’”

Robinson’s mother said she later confronted the group when they came to visit her in Charlotte, North Carolina prior to the funeral and discussed choosing outfits to wear.

“They were crying. They said they never had a fight. They even sat here and said they were picking out what they were wearing to the funeral,” she recalled.

Ms. Robinson went on to say that as the family continued to plan her funeral services, more information came to light about Shanquella’s death. She remembered receiving a call notifying her of the police report and autopsy results.

“Oh, just couldn’t believe it… You know. Oh, we just got sick on the stomach.”

She confronted one of the friends again after learning the results and said he sweated through his shirt. “He was sweating so bad, it’s like it was eating him up.”

Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, said he was disturbed to learn her friends did nothing and even encouraged her beating. “I could just feel her suffering,” he said. “The last breath she took out of her body.”

Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed female in connection with Robinson’s death, which they classified as femicide. The FBI also opened an investigation. Local prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya confirmed the warrant and said he has requested her extradition.

“There is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of hers who is the direct aggressor,” he said. “Actually, it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America.”

Ms. Robinson added that she wanted justice for Shanquella.