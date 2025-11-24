Shaq Reveals Rebook May Be In Talks With Stephen Curry

One of the burning questions in the NBA these days is which footwear company will Golden State Warriors shooting guard, Stephen Curry, partner with now that is has separated from Under Armour (UA). Reebok’s Shaquille O’Neal let the cat out of the bag by revealing that he thinks there may have been “conversations” with Curry’s representatives.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center, in a recent conversation, fueled speculation that Curry could be heading to Reebok, where Shaq serves as President of Reebok Basketball. The conversation came up when Shaq was asked about his thoughts on Curry recently wearing a pair of Reebok Shaqnosis in a game against one of Shaq’s former teams, the Orlando Magic.

This is when Shaq revealed the tidbit.

“I think our people are having conversations with his people,” O’Neal stated in response to the question, while looking apprehensive. He then said, “I think.”

He then responded to the initial question, “It was a big moment for me and a big moment for the brand. It puts everyone in a ‘What’s he going to do?’ phase.”

Shaq reacts to Steph Curry wearing the Reebok Shaqnosis, and says his people have been in contact with his people 👀 pic.twitter.com/MUomHBytEs — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) November 19, 2025

“I wish him well.”

Yet Curry has also been seen in Nikes in recent games.

On Nov. 14, Curry was wearing a pair of Nike “Mambacita” Kobe 6s during pregame warmups when the Warriors faced the San Antonio Spurs. He was also seen wearing a pair of Nike Air Penny 2s (Former Orlando Magic Penny Hardaway’s signature sneakers) as he warmed up at the Kia Center before playing the Magic, the same night he wore the Reebok Shaqnosis.

Although the partnership with UA is over, the last Curry Brand shoe under the collaboration is scheduled for release next year. The Curry 13 will debut in February 2026.

Curry signed with Under Armour after serving as a Nike spokesperson for four years. After a 12-year relationship, the parties agreed to part ways in early November.

